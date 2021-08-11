Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
