Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.