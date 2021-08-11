Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.91.
ATH opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,375. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athene by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
