Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist Securities to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.91.

ATH opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,375. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athene by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

