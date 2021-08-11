Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Athersys were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 758.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 427,666 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATHX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $362.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

