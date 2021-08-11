Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

