Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 8.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 456,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

