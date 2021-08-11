Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.53.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $327.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.97, a PEG ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.36. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.