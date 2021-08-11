ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $44.28 on Friday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $704.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

