AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.97. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $5,395,951 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

