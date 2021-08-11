AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. 556,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

