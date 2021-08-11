Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX remained flat at $$5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

