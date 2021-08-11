Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €73.74 ($86.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.33. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.