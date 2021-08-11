Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,625,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 320,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36.

