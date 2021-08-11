Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

