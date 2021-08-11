Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

