Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,827 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

