Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%.

AVGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,359. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

