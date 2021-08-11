Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.31 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $639,518.31 and $92,602.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

