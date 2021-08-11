Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 638,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,024. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.23. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,429.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Axonics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

