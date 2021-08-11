Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 670749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axonics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

