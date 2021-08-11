AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $8,711.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

