Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.