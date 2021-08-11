B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 15,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,440. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

