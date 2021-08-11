B. Riley Lowers Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Neutral

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

