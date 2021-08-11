Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

