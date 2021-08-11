Banano Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Banano has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $253,603.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,484,171 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.