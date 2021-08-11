Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BCTF stock remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.