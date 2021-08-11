Barclays Boosts Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 1,115

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 896.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.38 ($14.18).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

