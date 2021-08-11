Barclays Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $38.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,074. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.