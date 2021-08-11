Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.