Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.77. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

