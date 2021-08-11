Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39.

