Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

