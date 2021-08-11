Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

