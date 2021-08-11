Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Shares of NYSE:BATL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84. Battalion Oil has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

