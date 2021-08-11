BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.15.

BCE stock opened at C$63.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.70. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$64.03. The stock has a market cap of C$57.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

