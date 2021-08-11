Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $801.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 259.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

