Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.11. 7,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,095. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.