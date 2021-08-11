Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.30

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

