Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

