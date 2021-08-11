Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. 16,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.71. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

