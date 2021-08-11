Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $44.16

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $45.57. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

