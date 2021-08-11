Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Critical Analysis

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.79%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.29 $15.87 million $0.47 85.00 Poshmark $262.08 million 9.53 $16.84 million $1.25 26.40

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poshmark beats Betterware de Mexico on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

