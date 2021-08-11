Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BWMX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 28,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

