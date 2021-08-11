Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 320,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XAIR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

