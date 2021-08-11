Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

BCYC opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

