Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPTH stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research firms recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

