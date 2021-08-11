Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 3,000 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $763.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $769.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

