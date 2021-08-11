Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

BDSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

