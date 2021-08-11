BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BHTG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 4,259,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,917. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHTG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

