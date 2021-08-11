Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99.

BVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

